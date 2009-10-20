Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Senior, Family Housing Being Lost

I live in a mobile home park in Santa Barbara. In Santa Barbara County, there are more than 4,000 mobile homes, with more than 9,000 residents. The residents own the homes, but they rent the land on which the homes are placed. All rely on local zoning ordinances to continue their existence.

Certain developers throughout the state are trying to change the zoning so that the park owners can take over all the homes in the park. As you read this, several Santa Barbara mobile-home parks are about to be converted in their zoning.

The result will be that the residents will have to abandon the homes in which they have poured most of their financial resources. Most are seniors who have no ability to regain their losses by securing employment. The residents will have no place to go and will, in fact, be without housing. Soon, the rest of the 9,000 mobile-home residents in Santa Barbara County and all of the 200,000 mobile-home residents in the rest of the state will be facing displacement.

Jim Richard

Santa Barbara