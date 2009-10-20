Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Relive Woodstock at West Fest

Many of the original legends will return for Sunday's free 40th anniversary tribute in Golden Gate Park

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | October 20, 2009 | 7:06 p.m.

Anyone who has ever been remotely interested in the historic 1969 Woodstock festival in upstate New York and the phenomenal lineup of rock musicians who played there, take note. West Fest, Sunday’s free music festival in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, may be the last chance to see many of the original music legends who performed then.

Organized and paid for by San Francisco musician and activist Boots Hughston — and joined by Artie Kornfeld, one of the producers of the original Woodstock concert — West Fest is set to be a musical gathering of epic historical importance. In addition to some of the original Woodstock musical alumni, many of the Bay Area’s finest surviving rockers will be on hand. But the festival will be more than a concert, with many historical figures of the 1960s peace and human-rights movement to speak.

Some highlights of the festival include three stages with more than 40 bands, 26 poster artists, solar domes, alternative energy and vehicle exhibits, a native American Tipi Village, Sustainable Living Road Show, Conscious Art Gallery, Light Temple, Holistic Healing Section, Hooper Heaven, Rock’n’ Green Kids Zone and Eco Village vendors.

Some of the legendary musicians and activists scheduled to appear include Jefferson Starship; Leslie West of Mountain; Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads with Ronnie Montrose; Lester Chambers of The Chambers Brothers; Country Joe McDonald; Denny Laine of Wings with Paul McCartney and The Moody Blues; the original Lowrider Band with Lee Oskar; Greg Errico, Jerry Martini and Cynthia Robinson of Sly & the Family Stone; David and Linda La Flamme of It’s a Beautiful Day; Michael McClure of Beat Generation; Ray Manzarek of The Doors; George Brooks; Kai Eckhardt; Jay Lane; Lydia Pense and Cold Blood; Terry Haggerty of the Sons of Champlin; Annie Sampson and her band; Nick Gravenites Band; Harvey “The Snake” Mandel and band; Barry “The Fish” Melton of Country Joe and the Fish; Jerry Miller; Jim Post; Lost Creek Gang; the Merry Pranksters with Ken Babbs, George Walker and Mountain Girl; El Chicano; Alameda All Stars (Gregg Allman Band); Edwin Hawkins and the new Edwin Hawkins Singers, “Oh Happy Day”; David Denny of Steve Miller with Prairie Prince of The Tubes), Diana Mangano, formerly of Jefferson Starship; Greg Douglas; Carlos Reyes; P.F. Sloan; Jim McCarty of The Detroit Wheels; Peter Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane; John York of The Byrds; Leigh Stephens of Blue Cheer; Kathi McDonald & Friends; Cathy Richardson Band; Joli Valenti and Tony Saunders; Mitchell Holman of It’s a Beautiful Day; Miles Schon Band; Jose Neto and Friends; Rock Hendricks; George Michalski; and others.

Some acts can’t be advertised because of contractual obligations, and rumors abound as to who else may show up. Adding to the historical significance of the festival is the fact that many of the musicians haven’t played with their original band mates in decades.

Well-known poster artists to be on hand include Stanley Mouse, Arnold Skolnick (original Woodstock ‘69 poster artist), Chris Shaw, Mike Dolgushkin, Wendy Wright, David Singer, Mark Henson, Carolyn Ferris, Dave Huckins, Lee Conklin, Bob Masse, Andrew Annenberg, Victor Moscosco, Michael Moss, Thomas Yeates, Chrissy Costello, Gilbert Johnson, Dusty Hughston, Michael Rios, Burry Olsen, Pat Ryan and Ron Donovin of the Firehouse Crew.

In honor of Jimi Hendrix, who headlined the festival in 1969, Narada Michael Walden featuring Vernon Ice Black will lead 3,000 guitar players in attempting to break the world record for the largest guitar ensemble playing “Purple Haze.”

The festival will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Speedway Meadow in Golden Gate Park. In keeping with the spirit of the original Woodstock, the event is free. Click here for more information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 