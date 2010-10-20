Bob Wilcher: Get in Shape and Lose Weight with Friends

During the past few years, I’ve discovered just how important support from friends can be when you’re trying to reach your fitness and weight loss goals. Working in groups and playing fun team games has helped many of my clients find the motivation they need to continue striving for their health goals.

It’s just so difficult on your own.

Alcoholics and drug addicts attend regular group meetings to try to stay on a clean track. Students form groups to study and quiz one another before exams. Women and men consult their friends when they need advice to solve a problem. It just makes sense to have a team in which everyone can support one another.

In keeping with this group therapy approach, I am starting a group weight loss and fitness challenge among my clients. Teams of four will be competing against one another for fun prizes and amazing health benefits.

Doing it on your own can be very frustrating, and the failure rate is quite high. If you know your team is counting on you, then you’ve got more than just yourself to please. There will be a weakly weigh in as well as a weekly fitness assessment to determine where the teams stand.

These regular check-ins are critical to success and staying focused. If you knew someone was going to come to your house to weigh you every week and that other people were counting on you to get fit and lean, I’ll bet you would be more apt to skip the dessert and go exercise.

My goal is to show people that being a part of a team is so important for success. I’ve been on many teams in my life, and it’s become such a tool for me in terms of motivation. If I had to do everything on my own it would be less enjoyable, and I would be more inclined to give up. I enjoy bike riding, running, swimming, skiing, hiking and others more when I’m with friends.

Isn’t it almost a shame when you see a beautiful sunset and there is no one there with you to experience it with?

Give it a shot. Try to join a team. Form a small group and try to get fit and lose some weight. It’s time to get started.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.