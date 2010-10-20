Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:48 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: SBCC Theatre’s ‘Machinal’ to Play Out 1920s Murder

The student production runs through Nov. 6 at the campus' 'Interim Theater'

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 20, 2010 | 1:34 p.m.

While the Garvin and Jurkowitz Theatres undergo considerable renovations, SBCC’s Theatre Arts Department is camping out in what it calls the “Interim Theater” on the West Campus (just go as if you were going to the Garvin and look for the building that has lights on).

In this venue, Theatre Arts will open its fall semester with a student showcase production of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal, directed by Katie Laris, with SBCC student actors Matthew Andreas, Megan Connors, Annie Diehl, Jesse Garcia, Viola Hammar, Austin Hunt, Heather Johnson, John Marino, Aaron-Michael Mendoza, Melissa Morgan Squire, Stuart Orenstein, Max Smith, Michael Sullivan and Trevor Thompson.

Machinal is based rather directly on the sensational murder trial of Ruth Snyder, who was charged with killing her husband, Albert, so she could marry her lover, Henry Judd Gray, who also was charged with the murder.

The murder, trial and sentencing were in 1927. Treadwell’s play opened on Broadway in 1928.

The case was also the inspiration for two novels by James M. Cain, Double Indemnity and The Postman Always Rings Twice. So Snyder, called “Helen” in Treadwell’s play, is clearly an American archetype.

Machinal opens Wednesday, Oct. 20, and runs through Nov. 6. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with previews scheduled for Oct. 20-21.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors and SBCC staff, and $8 students. Tickets are available at the Interim Theater box office, open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 805.965.5935.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 