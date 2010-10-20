Letter to the Editor: Carpinteria Candidate Janice Sugiyama Reveals Distinct Insight

At the Carpinteria City Council candidates forum, staged by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, one of the candidates made it clear that she had real interest in the economic vitality of our community.

Janice Sugiyama revealed distinct insight in her remarks.

She noted that far too many businesses are surviving by no more than a shoestring. She outlined the need for more support for the business community, and the outreach of the First Friday efforts to draw visitors.

It was encouraging to hear one of the candidates echo these views.

Janice Sugiyama deserves the opportunity to help Carpinteria. She gets my vote.

Shirley Randall

Carpinteria