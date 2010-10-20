Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:24 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Halloween’s Mission Impossible: Canary Confidential

Join the themed party Oct. 30 on the Canary Hotel's rooftop

By Jennifer Guess | October 20, 2010 | 5:28 p.m.

Your mission this Halloween, should you choose to accept it, is to channel your innermost 007 spy or femme fatale and rendezvous at Canary Confidential, the hottest (not so secret) assignment in town.

From 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, the Canary Hotel will turn The Perch, its rooftop venue, into a “Bond Girl-meets-Double Agent” cocktail party, where all secret identities are all welcome. Spy games attire encouraged!

The Canary Hotel is all about having fun, so guests can expect all of the traditional Halloween tricks, including a costume contest, champagne bottle service and door prizes. A few new treats to add intrigue include a photo booth and festive cocktails to celebrate Halloween in style. There will also be live music by DJ Bling and The Femme Fatale Go-Go Dancers.

Dress up and dance the night away at Santa Barbara’s one and only rooftop party on the spookiest night of the year. Tickets for Canary Confidential are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Follow Canary Hotel on Facebook and Twitter @Canary_Chirp for “Trick-or-Tweet” giveaways — and even win free tickets to the party!

Guests can take advantage of special room packages, and Coast Restaurant & Bar’s late-night menu will be available for treats until midnight to satisfy everyone’s late-night Halloween cravings.

For more information or to make reservations for Canary Confidential, call 805.884.0300. To make a room reservation, click here or call 877.468.3515 or 805.884.0300.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
