Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Records Reveal Recent Arrests for Suspects in Fatal Beating

The four defendants, who will be arraigned in November, have committed criminal offenses dating back to at least 2005

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 21, 2010 | 1:45 a.m.

Three of the four suspects charged in the fatal beating of 37-year-old George Ied as he walked home from work on Santa Barbara’s Eastside last week were arrested earlier this year for various offenses, and each has a criminal record that stretches back to at least 2005.

Michael Cardenas, 24, Ismael Parra, 25, Miguel Parra, 22, and Steven Santana, 23 were arrested on suspicion of murdering Ied, who was savagely beaten in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 as he walked along Punta Gorda Street, and died Saturday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The four men appeared in court Tuesday and had their formal arraignment continued to Nov. 9.

Court records indicate that Cardenas has 13 misdemeanors on his record since 2005, including a March 2010 arrest for prowling. Law enforcement officers saw a 10- to 15-person gang fight and three people, including Cardenas, concealed themselves on private property, according to the case file.

Four misdemeanors come up under Santana’s name, including a June misdemeanor of being under the influence in public. He was given a year of probation, until July 2011, which includes a condition of not drinking any alcohol.

Police statements say Santana and the Parra brothers may have been drinking in front of the Parra brothers’ home before the alleged attack.

Miguel Parra, the younger of the two brothers, has four files to his name, including two felonies for which he was arrested in July 2007. He pleaded no contest to possession of cocaine and possession of a deadly weapon — a throwing star. He was convicted in December and received prison time and probation, according to court documents.

Ismael Parra’s five cases go back to 2003, with the most recent case in September still unresolved. The charges include representing himself as another person or under a fictitious name and marijuana possession. In April 2008, he was arrested and charged with battery upon an officer and emergency personnel and restricting, obstructing, delay of a peace officer or EMT.

Court transcripts and statements indicate he was approached by a deputy at the Earl Warren Showgrounds and asked to take off his gang-related T-shirt, which said “805 Southern Cali.” According to the deputy’s statement, Parra told him “f*** you,” the officer grabbed his left arm and Parra struck him in the chest with his right elbow and forearm. While being escorted to the gate, Parra allegedly used his “300-plus pounds” to push against the deputies, but was eventually handcuffed on the ground.

Parra is a known member of the Eastside Traviesos gang, according to documents.

Two of the four men were arrested during Gator Roll, and the Parras and Santana have known gang affiliations, according to Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

Ied, 37, had no criminal history and is not affiliated with any gang, police said. Authorities are still pursuing a motive for the attack.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 