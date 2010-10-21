Records Reveal Recent Arrests for Suspects in Fatal Beating

The four defendants, who will be arraigned in November, have committed criminal offenses dating back to at least 2005

Three of the four suspects charged in the fatal beating of 37-year-old George Ied as he walked home from work on Santa Barbara’s Eastside last week were arrested earlier this year for various offenses, and each has a criminal record that stretches back to at least 2005.

Michael Cardenas, 24, Ismael Parra, 25, Miguel Parra, 22, and Steven Santana, 23 were arrested on suspicion of murdering Ied, who was savagely beaten in the early morning hours of Oct. 12 as he walked along Punta Gorda Street, and died Saturday at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The four men appeared in court Tuesday and had their formal arraignment continued to Nov. 9.

Court records indicate that Cardenas has 13 misdemeanors on his record since 2005, including a March 2010 arrest for prowling. Law enforcement officers saw a 10- to 15-person gang fight and three people, including Cardenas, concealed themselves on private property, according to the case file.

Four misdemeanors come up under Santana’s name, including a June misdemeanor of being under the influence in public. He was given a year of probation, until July 2011, which includes a condition of not drinking any alcohol.

Police statements say Santana and the Parra brothers may have been drinking in front of the Parra brothers’ home before the alleged attack.

Miguel Parra, the younger of the two brothers, has four files to his name, including two felonies for which he was arrested in July 2007. He pleaded no contest to possession of cocaine and possession of a deadly weapon — a throwing star. He was convicted in December and received prison time and probation, according to court documents.

Ismael Parra’s five cases go back to 2003, with the most recent case in September still unresolved. The charges include representing himself as another person or under a fictitious name and marijuana possession. In April 2008, he was arrested and charged with battery upon an officer and emergency personnel and restricting, obstructing, delay of a peace officer or EMT.

Court transcripts and statements indicate he was approached by a deputy at the Earl Warren Showgrounds and asked to take off his gang-related T-shirt, which said “805 Southern Cali.” According to the deputy’s statement, Parra told him “f*** you,” the officer grabbed his left arm and Parra struck him in the chest with his right elbow and forearm. While being escorted to the gate, Parra allegedly used his “300-plus pounds” to push against the deputies, but was eventually handcuffed on the ground.

Parra is a known member of the Eastside Traviesos gang, according to documents.

Two of the four men were arrested during Gator Roll, and the Parras and Santana have known gang affiliations, according to Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

Ied, 37, had no criminal history and is not affiliated with any gang, police said. Authorities are still pursuing a motive for the attack.

