Outlook Glum for County’s Employee Pension Program

Santa Barbara County employee pensions and the losses they’ve taken are no secret to the general public. Down nearly $500 million since 2007, the market value of total assets within the county’s retirement system has taken a nose dive, according to actuarial reports from the Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System. How best to deal with those declines going forward was the topic of presentation Tuesday given by retirement officials to the Board of Supervisors.

Because of poor market performance, actuaries have recommended that assumed interest rates be lowered, increasing the county’s unfunded liabilities. It would require the county to contribute more to the retirement system, which could cost anywhere from $12 million to $30 million. The county conducts an in-depth study every three years, and the preliminary findings of the newest study were discussed Tuesday.

Before the recession, earning 8 percent a year in returns was a fairly safe estimation. But with unprecedented market declines, where to place future returns is a new challenge.

During the next 10 years, projections are more likely to be closer to 6 percent or 7 percent, forcing county contributions up because returns are lower, according to Harvey Lederman, who is leading outside counsel for the county’s retirement system, and who briefed board members Tuesday.

The county’s retirement program differs from the approach used mainly in private enterprise, according to Lederman, SBCERS operates a defined benefit plan, which means the county operates at a risk if investment projections come up short, and is on the hook for the difference. Lederman said that approach was abandoned by the private sector because it was too costly.

In contrast, defined contributions, which the private sector has adopted, outline specifically what the company will contribute, passing the risk along to the employee. Lederman noted that most employees in the public sector don’t receive Social Security benefits, and that defined benefits earned with the county retirement system must take the place of that.

Members of the retirement board don’t technically represent anyone, but they are trustees of the account. Their obligation is to the system itself.

“They don’t represent anybody when they come in,” Lederman told the county supervisors. “They have a very simple mission. You folks made a promise, and they have to keep that promise.”

He said, however, that it doesn’t prohibit them from addressing future employees with a different promise, and collective bargaining also can be used to mitigate pension costs of existing employees.

“The retirement board has to look to the future, and it’s a very difficult thing to do,” Lederman said. “This is the most significant aspect of what we’re undergoing right now,” in terms of whether to adjust 8 percent to something lower.

Vince Brown, executive director of the county’s retirement system, said 8 percent was fine in times past.

“Up to that time, that was a reasonable rate,” he said. “However, things have significantly changed.”

Most pension funds throughout California are bringing down their rate of returns as well, he said. The board will grapple with the investment rates at its next meeting, and how much employee contributions will have to increase.

During public comment, two people spoke, with opposite opinions on the issue.

Andy Caldwell of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture & Business was first. He chided the board for not taking action even while staff had warned for years that “this day was coming. ... By my estimation, you’re going to spend $100 million yearly for retirement benefits,” attributing their inaction to being beholden to labor unions.

Two supervisors bristled at the insinuation. First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said the board has put together a task force to look at the issue, and would be adopting a number of changes.

“It’s not eluding us; it’s something we will be dealing with in the future,” Carbajal said. “I’m not sure he’s been paying attention to all the things we’ve done in the last few months.”

Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf also went on the defensive.

“It’s unfortunate that this has become so politicized, and that there has been a sense of negativity to the folks who do work within our community,” she said. “I find that to be extremely unfortunate.”

Some of the pension issues the board is dealing with occurred under a much more conservative board than there is now, and “he needs to be mindful of that,” Wolf said of Caldwell. Much work also had been done in closed session and out of public view, she said, adding that “(Caldwell) may not have all the information he thinks he has.”

Rachel Flores, regional director of SEIU Local 721, followed Caldwell during public comment, acknowledging the need for changes to interest rates. But she said tthe labor group would only support incremental changes.

“In the wake of the worst market decline of our lifetime, we should not make radical changes to assumptions about future performance,” Flores said.

The next meeting of the board of retirement will be Oct. 27, with the focus on interest rates.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.