Teen Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Accident in Hope Ranch

Officials say she was exiting her driveway, but the cause of the crash is under investigation

A 16-year-old female driver received moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the 4400 block of Via Abrigada in Hope Ranch.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the scene about 8:05 a.m., with assistance from AMR and the California Highway Patrol.

David Sadecki, a public information for County Fire, told Noozhawk that the female, driving a white passenger vehicle, was exiting her driveway near a blind corner when her vehicle collided with an extended-cab truck driven by a male in his 60s.

He said the exact cause of the crash is unknown, and that CHP is investigating.

The teen driver of the passenger vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to a hospital. The male driver was not injured.

