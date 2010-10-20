Village Properties Teams Up to Help Start! Heart Walk

Village Properties agents and staff joined with hundreds of other walkers to participate in the American Heart Association’s Start! Santa Barbara Heart Walk in Santa Barbara on Oct. 9.

The team raised more than $2,300 toward the total goal for the walk of $180,000. Village Properties has been an active participant in the annual Heart Walk since 2004.

All money raised at the Heart Walk is used to fund lifesaving research and educational programs aimed at reducing death and disability caused by heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association is the second-largest funding source of heart- and stroke-focused research in the world.

More than 600 walkers participated in the 5K walk this year. Besides the walk, the event included a health festival, live music, risk-factor screenings, a Kid’s Zone and a bounce house.

Village Properties agents look forward to next year’s walk and to continue their efforts in helping the Heart Association in this vital effort.

— Lara Castagnola represents Village Properties.