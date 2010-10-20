Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:25 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Community Invited to Join Worldwide Performance of Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

Saturday's free 'Thrill the World' event at De la Guerra Plaza will raise funds for Women for Women International

By Eri Arai, Noozhawk Intern | October 20, 2010 | 4:51 p.m.

Local zombie dancers will gather to “Thrill the World” in support of Women for Women International at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at De la Guerra Plaza.

“It’s very exciting to be participating in this social phenomenon when people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds come together to perform an amazing, iconic dance to one of the most popular songs of all time,” said Janet Reineck, a choreographer and the organizer of Thrill the World.

According to the event’s Web site, thousands of people around the world will dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the same time — 4 p.m. in Santa Barbara — to break the record for largest simultaneous dance. Countries such as Brazil, France, Japan, Russia, South Africa and many more are participating.

Santa Barbara will be part of the celebration of “Thriller” for the first time ever. At least 80 dancers are expected to be at De la Guerra Plaza to dance with the world.

“Thrill the World” has been raising money for local charity. The event invites the community to sponsor a dancer or make a donation for Women for Women International, a nonprofit organization that helps women in war-torn countries who need financial and emotional support, rights awareness training, education and job skills training.

“Thriller” is a well-known record and video all over the world because of the choreography, according to the event’s Web site. It’s also iconic and easily recognizable.

Janet Reineck of World Dance Workout said she wants people to exercise, have fun and “dance with Michael Jackson and the rest of the world.”

Learn the “Thriller” choreography with Reineck, offered in Santa Barbara from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 W. Canon Perdido St. In Ventura, classes are from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturdays at Mavericks Gym, 5171 Telegraph Road.

For more information, contact Reineck at 805.966.5439 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Nadra Ehrman also teaches, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Sundays at the Santa Barbara YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Noozhawk intern Eri Arai is a journalism student at SBCC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 