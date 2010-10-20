Community Invited to Join Worldwide Performance of Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

Saturday's free 'Thrill the World' event at De la Guerra Plaza will raise funds for Women for Women International

Local zombie dancers will gather to “Thrill the World” in support of Women for Women International at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at De la Guerra Plaza.

“It’s very exciting to be participating in this social phenomenon when people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds come together to perform an amazing, iconic dance to one of the most popular songs of all time,” said Janet Reineck, a choreographer and the organizer of Thrill the World.

According to the event’s Web site, thousands of people around the world will dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the same time — 4 p.m. in Santa Barbara — to break the record for largest simultaneous dance. Countries such as Brazil, France, Japan, Russia, South Africa and many more are participating.

Santa Barbara will be part of the celebration of “Thriller” for the first time ever. At least 80 dancers are expected to be at De la Guerra Plaza to dance with the world.

“Thrill the World” has been raising money for local charity. The event invites the community to sponsor a dancer or make a donation for Women for Women International, a nonprofit organization that helps women in war-torn countries who need financial and emotional support, rights awareness training, education and job skills training.

“Thriller” is a well-known record and video all over the world because of the choreography, according to the event’s Web site. It’s also iconic and easily recognizable.

Janet Reineck of World Dance Workout said she wants people to exercise, have fun and “dance with Michael Jackson and the rest of the world.”

Learn the “Thriller” choreography with Reineck, offered in Santa Barbara from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Santa Barbara Dance Center, 127 W. Canon Perdido St. In Ventura, classes are from 2 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturdays at Mavericks Gym, 5171 Telegraph Road.

For more information, contact Reineck at 805.966.5439 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Nadra Ehrman also teaches, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. Sundays at the Santa Barbara YMCA, 36 Hitchcock Way. Contact her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk intern Eri Arai is a journalism student at SBCC.