Cachuma Lake Nature Center Offering Creepy, Crawly Fun with Creatures

Get a jump on Halloween with Saturday's family friendly event

Bring your family for a terrific treat: “Creepy Creatures” at the Cachuma Lake Nature Center in cooperation with the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free with a $10 per vehicle park admission.

There will be witches, arts and crafts activities and more to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Creepy Creatures will feature bats and owls, skulls and bones, spiders and snakes — with popcorn and punch to boot for kids of all ages.

On the lawn at the Nature Center, Gabrielle Drozdowski will introduce you to Max, her great horned owl. Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings.

Other activities will entertain youngsters and parents alike. Arts and crafts activities will be a center attraction, and Todd Baron “The Balloon Man” will be on hand to create snakes and spiders out of balloons for all.

No reservations are needed. For more information, call 805.693.0691.

— Julie McDonald is executive director of the Cachuma Lake Nature Center.