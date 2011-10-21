Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:05 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Cachuma Lake Nature Center Offering Creepy, Crawly Fun with Creatures

Get a jump on Halloween with Saturday's family friendly event

By Julie McDonald for the Cachuma Lake Nature Center | October 21, 2011 | 1:24 a.m.

Bring your family for a terrific treat: “Creepy Creatures” at the Cachuma Lake Nature Center in cooperation with the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free with a $10 per vehicle park admission.

There will be witches, arts and crafts activities and more to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Creepy Creatures will feature bats and owls, skulls and bones, spiders and snakes — with popcorn and punch to boot for kids of all ages.

On the lawn at the Nature Center, Gabrielle Drozdowski will introduce you to Max, her great horned owl. Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings.

Other activities will entertain youngsters and parents alike. Arts and crafts activities will be a center attraction, and Todd Baron “The Balloon Man” will be on hand to create snakes and spiders out of balloons for all.

No reservations are needed. For more information, call 805.693.0691.

— Julie McDonald is executive director of the Cachuma Lake Nature Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 