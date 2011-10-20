Downtown Santa Barbara Street Maintenance Scheduled Through Nov. 18

Affected residents and businesses will receive 72-hour notice

Now through Nov. 18, the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will continue annual slurry sealing operations in the downtown area.

During the work, motorists may experience delays and/or detours.

The street maintenance work will continue on weekdays and weekends on the city’s downtown streets. Affected streets include Anacapa, Chapala, Carrillo, Milpas and Haley streets.

Residents and businesses will receive 72-hour notice from the contractor before the start of work on their streets.

The city thanks area residents and business owners in advance for their patience and cooperation.

For more information, contact project engineer Max Kashanian at 805.564.5450 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Max Kashanian is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, Engineering Division.