Gerald Carpenter: Santa Paula Theater Center Crafts ‘Quills & Keys’

Second annual collection of one-act plays by Ventura County writers opens Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 20, 2011 | 2:19 p.m.

Beginning Friday and through Sunday, Nov. 6, Backstage Productions of the Santa Paula Theater Center will offer “Quills & Keys,” the second annual collection of one-act plays written by Ventura County writers (2010’s well-received “Acts2Grind” was the first).

The complete roster of authors, cast and crew is not yet publicly available, but the playlist, with a brief synopsis of each, has been set and includes: Self Storage (a man seeks revenge for an act of evil committed against his mother 13 years prior); love (Gina disconnects from her boyfriend while searching for something more); Kingdom of Perpetual Night (a group of characters meet on a train traveling the ether, where physics meet the metaphysical); Everyone Laughs at the King’s Jokes (The King seeks to resolve a dilemma; is he truly funny or does everyone laugh at his humor because he wears the crown?); Murder Redux(Evelyn suspects her husband of having an affair; how does she spend her free time — imagining ways of killing him, of course); Listening to Ivan (a group of characters find themselves gathered in a room to engage in psychotherapy; why are they there against their will and who’s pulling the strings?); and Rent Controlled Apartment (Mr. Fielding lives in fear and he refuses to leave his apartment, but one day, against his better judgment, he lets an unexpected visitor inside. Now, he’ll never be the same).

“Quills & Keys” plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 4 p.m. Sundays, with two special Thursday performances — Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 — when all patrons pay what they can. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors, students and military.

For ticket information, click here or call the box office at 805.525.4645.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

