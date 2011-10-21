Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:06 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Receives Community Engagement Grant for Old Town Park Project

In addition to $10,000 in funding, the Davenport Institute will provide consulting services and customized training

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | October 21, 2011 | 12:53 a.m.

The City of Goleta received notification this week that it has been awarded a $10,000 Public Engagement Grant from the Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership.

In addition to providing the funds, the Davenport Institute will provide consulting services and customized training to city staff. The city will use these funds for the public engagement component of the design process for a new neighborhood park on Kellogg Avenue in Goleta’s Old Town.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to both receive additional training on public engagement and to have funds to expand the program we have been developing to reach our community,” Mayor Margaret Connell said. “It’s so important that we hear from the people who will be using the park, and this grant will help us do that in an effective and efficient way.”

The city of Goleta purchased the parcel on South Kellogg earlier this year with the intent to create an active recreation park. The city is reviewing bids for the design services and hopes to award a contract in December. The public engagement process will kick off next spring.

The Davenport Institute also awarded grants to the cities of Rancho Cordova and La Mesa and the Riverbank Local Redevelopment Authority in a highly competitive process.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

