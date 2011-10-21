Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Motorcyclist Crashes Into Tree on Highway 154 Near San Marcos Pass Road

The 44-year-old Santa Maria man is hospitalized with serious injuries

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | October 21, 2011 | 12:41 a.m.

A Santa Maria man was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with serious injuries Thursday after he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a tree on Highway 154 south of San Marcos Pass Road.

The 44-year-old rider was driving a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle westbound about 3:40 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Jeremy Wayland.

He said that as the rider negotiated a sweeping left curve, his rear tire slid to the right, ejecting him from the bike, and he collided with a tree on the north side of the road.

Wayland said the man was wearing a helmet, and no other vehicles were involved.

The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

CHP is investigating. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Sheriff’s Department also responded to the scene.

