Santa Barbara Airport Construction to Bring Lane Closures Beginning Monday

Construction and deliveries will affect traffic on the terminal loop road

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | October 20, 2011 | 3:20 p.m.

Beginning Monday, as part of the airline terminal project, the Santa Barbara Airport will experience intermittent lane closures within the terminal loop road because of the construction of roadway and infrastructure improvements for the next three weeks.

Additionally, with the lane closures, all commercial vendor deliveries will take place on the passenger drop-off lane. Visitors to the airport are encouraged to use extra caution when driving in this area.

Travelers are encouraged to park in Long Term Parking Lot 2 off of Hollister Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road and to use the free airport shuttle for easy access to and from the airline terminal.

The airline terminal project is in its last phase of construction. The former airline terminal has been deconstructed, leaving the original 7,000-square-foot 1942 building. The building will be relocated to the site of the new airline terminal, and the refurbished historic terminal will house the airport security operations center and parking lot operations. The new Short Term Parking Lot and airline terminal road will also be completed in this phase, all of which should be finalized by June 2012. 

There will be no interruptions to flight operations throughout this phase of the project.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
