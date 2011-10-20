‘Eat Real, Santa Barbara’ at CAC’s Free Food Day Celebration

Learn how to eat healthy and locally at Monday's event at the Back Door Deli

The public is invited to attend a free Food Day celebration at the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County’s Back Door Deli, 315 Camino del Remedio, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, with a short program to begin at 11:20 a.m.

The theme, “It’s Time to Eat Real, Santa Barbara,” encourages healthier diets and affordable food grown in a local, sustainable and humane way. The Santa Barbara event will feature local farmers and chefs, food demonstrations, free healthy samples, raffle prizes and activities that inspire people to “eat real.” Visitors can also share messages about food policies and healthy eating by posting thoughts on the Food Day Message Tree.

“The Food Day celebration is a chance for all of us to learn more about healthy eating,” CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said. “We want to inspire our neighbors to buy locally grown produce, which helps keep our community strong and sustainable.”

The local event, which is part of a nationwide campaign organized by the Center for Science and the Public Interest, will feature representatives from the Santa Barbara Food Policy Council, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch and children’s nutrition programs, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and Farmer Direct Produce, as well as local food growers.

The goals of this campaign are:

» Reducing diet-related disease by promoting healthy foods

» Supporting sustainable farms and stopping subsidies to agribusiness

» Expanding access to food and alleviating hunger

» Reforming factory farms to protect animals and the environment

» Curbing junk-food marketing to kids

“Food Day will bring together a lot of people with common interests in food issues, but who otherwise haven’t worked all that closely together,” said Michael Jacobson, who founded CSPI 40 years ago. “So whether your primary concern is human health, farm policy or the quality of life in rural America, Food Day can be an opportunity to start solving local and national food problems from the ground up.”

Santa Barbara’s Food Day celebration is jointly sponsored by the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. All proceeds from CAC’s Back Door Deli support CAC’s Healthy Senior Lunch program, providing healthy meals to more than 600 low-income and homebound seniors throughout Santa Barbara County each day.

For event information, call 805.964.8857.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.