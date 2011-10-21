Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Panelists, Public Challenge Santa Barbara’s Proposed Gang Injunction

Police Department and school district policies come under fire at community forum

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 21, 2011 | 2:32 a.m.

Before Angel Linares was stabbed to death on State Street by gang members in 2007, community activist Babatunde Foleyemi said he had people from both sides of town coming to him, warning of the violence to come.

“They said, ‘It’s getting ready to blow up. You’ve got to do something,’” he told the crowd gathered Thursday night at Franklin School on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside. “I went to the police. They did nothing.”

A scathing indictment of the Police Department, as well as failing education policies, were part of the impassioned, sometimes raw, meeting.

The three panelists, including Foleyemi, a longtime advocate for youth, spoke in front of about 150 people. The forum, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Coalition for Social Justice and PUEBLO, touched on the city’s proposed gang injunction as well as education policies that affect young people in Santa Barbara.

In March, Police Chief Cam Sanchez announced his support for a gang injunction that would restrict the activities of 30 people, allegedly Eastside and Westside gang members. If approved by a judge, those individuals would be prohibited from being on school grounds and in parks, acting as lookouts, using gang signs, speaking with minors going to and from school, and wearing gang-related clothing in public.

That move garnered outcry from many in the Latino community. On Thursday night, Foleyemi was especially critical, calling the injunction “a modern-day apartheid.”

He recalled some of the successful peace talks he has brokered with local gangs, as well as with gangs in larger cities, such as in South-Central Los Angeles. But injunctions only spread the problem, he said, slamming Sanchez’s decision to initiate the injunction.

According to Foleyemi, many children who are arrested in Santa Barbara are not even aware of their Miranda rights, and he said he spends much of his time in court with them.

“If I seem emotional it’s because I’m tired of seeing children’s lives ruined,” he said.

That point was illustrated in a video produced by Youth CineMedia, played for the audience before the speakers began. It showed a troubling segment about a young Latino man who said he was beaten by Santa Barbara police officers after being stopped in the middle of the day.

“Open your eyes and see what is happening with your police department,” his voiceover said, as pictures of his bruised face and body were shown. “Because they don’t treat everyone equally.”

City officials were noticeably absent from Thursday’s meeting. Although several City Council candidates in the Nov. 8 election were present, Councilman Grant House was the only current representative of the city in attendance.

Perhaps the most moving part of the night was hearing from the public, many of whom have been personally implicated by the injunction.

Ivan Romero, who is listed on the gang injunction, said he’s studying underwater welding at SBCC, and if the injunction goes through, it would inhibit his studies.

“This is affecting us in a lot of ways,” he said.

Another speaker, Angel Sanchez, said he feels the injunction is creating rifts in the youth community.

“It’s causing a lot of stress among kids,” he said, adding that his younger brother is often hassled by police officers asking where he’s from and what he’s doing. “Do you really have to ask those questions if he’s walking to school?”

Schools and their shortcomings were another topic of debate.

Panelist Tomas Carrasco, a Ph.D. candidate in Chicano studies at UCSB, said the Santa Barbara Unified School District desperately needs teachers and administrators who are culturally sensitive. He also took issue with the gang injunction, saying the concept was created for communities with 1 million or more residents.

“Santa Barbara has no business even proposing a gang injunction,” he said.

Gang policy is often made in moments of perceived crisis, Carrasco said, and giving young people jobs and opportunities for counseling would help solve the problem long term.

Dave Cash, who was appointed SBUSD superintendent in July, was candid about the district’s struggles. He said the discipline model in place doesn’t work for many students, and that frequent suspensions indicate there’s a clear need for training of both teachers and administrators. The district is looking closely at its student disciplinary policies and considering moving toward a restorative justice approach.

“We’re not doing enough, and if we were we wouldn’t be sitting here,” Cash said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to restore trust.”

One parent, who said she had children in the district, said administrators are too quick to call police and probation when incidents happen on campus.

“We need more help with our kids in the schools,” she told Cash during public comment period.

“You’re absolutely right,” Cash acknowledged, adding that if he doesn’t have teachers who roll out of bed every day ready to help kids, “they need to go right back to bed. It’s too important a job.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 