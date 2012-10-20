Authorities Seek Suspect in Isla Vista Assault

Emergency personnel responding to a report a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in Isla Visa early Saturday discovered that the man had been the victim of an assault, according to the UCSB Police Department.

At about 12:20 a.m., deputies and officers from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol found the victim had been knocked unconscious by a thin, white male with black hair, police said. Details of his injuries were not provided.

The suspect fled in a white Chevy SUV, police said, adding that anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the UCSB Police Department at 805.893.3446, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s anonymous tip line, or Crimstoppers.

