Foodbank Sets Goal of 2,500 Turkeys to Help Local Families in Need

With summer temperatures continuing throughout Santa Barbara County, the holidays may still seem far off, but with November just around the corner, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is already preparing for their annual community Turkey Drive.

The Foodbank invites the community to provide the key ingredient to the Thanksgiving holiday meal for local families in need. The annual Turkey Drive will kick off countywide on Thursday, Nov. 1 and run through Monday, Nov. 19.

The Foodbank’s goal is to collect 2,500 turkeys in order to help families in need continue the tradition of taking part in a warm Thanksgiving meal with loved ones around the table. The Foodbank is well on its way toward this goal with a generous donation from the Bartleson family, who will donate 100 frozen turkeys to the Foodbank’s Santa Maria location to kickoff the drive.

Also rising to the occasion are those at Golden State Water Co., who are collecting turkeys for the drive, and Pacific Gas & Electric Co., which is providing a $5,000 cash donation toward the drive.

In 2011, the Foodbank distributed more than 8.5 million meals, of which fully half was fresh produce. This served more than 102,000 unduplicated people from Carpinteria to Santa Maria, an amazing 1 in 4 people. A staggering 44 percent of those served by the Foodbank are under the age of 18, and the need is greater than ever.

Other organizations, individuals or businesses are encouraged to participate in the drive.

Contributions can be dropped off in both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara locations:

Santa Barbara

» Drop-offs can be made at the Santa Barbara Foodbank facility at 4554 Hollister Ave. from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

» Though the Foodbank is open only on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours.

Santa Maria

» Car Show & Turkey Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 in the Albertsons parking lot, 2320 S. Broadway. Stop by to see some amazing cars as well as contribute to the Foodbank’s goal to collect 2,500 frozen turkeys. Sunny Country Radio will do a live broadcast at the event. There will be a trophy for Best in Show.

» Drop-offs can also be made at the Santa Maria Foodbank facility at 490 W. Foster Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

» Though the Foodbank is open only on weekdays, it will open its facilities during a one-day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 to allow those who can’t stop by during regular weekday hours.

Online Fund Donations

» Individuals can also donate funds electronically by clicking here.

For more information or to volunteer during the Turkey Drive or holiday season, click here or call 805.967.5741.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.