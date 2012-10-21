Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Gloomy Conditions, Light Rain in Forecast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 21, 2012 | 2:04 a.m.

Drizzly and dreary.

That pretty much sums up the expected conditions for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for a 20 percent chance of drizzle and light rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a continued heavy marine layer keeping the sun at bay.

The best chance of rain will be Monday, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s going to be kind of gloomy,” Bartling said Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s precipitation is tied to the remnants of Hurricane Paul, which formed off the coast of southern Baja California, Bartling said. Rainfall amount should be a 10th of an inch or less, she said.

The rain expected Monday will come from a deep low-pressure system, currently over British Columbia, that is expected to move south over Oregon and California the next few days.

The chance of showers Monday is 30 percent during the day, rising to 50 percent in the evening hours, mainly before 11 p.m..

Rainfall amounts from that system also are expected to be relatively light, Bartling said — up to a quarter of an inch in some areas, but most mostly less.

Things are expected to start drying out again late Tuesday and Wednesday, Bartling said, with a chance of sundowner winds in the Santa Barbara area Thursday night.

“Friday and Saturday should be much warmer,” Bartling said, “and we should have a nice weekend.”

High temperatures the next few days should be in the mid- to upper-60s — 10 to 20 degrees below what the area has experienced the past few days. Overnight lows are expected in the low 50s.

By next weekend, however, highs should jump to the high 70s near the coast to the low 80s inland.

Winds should be light and variable through the week.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 