Gloomy Conditions, Light Rain in Forecast

Drizzly and dreary.

That pretty much sums up the expected conditions for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for a 20 percent chance of drizzle and light rain overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a continued heavy marine layer keeping the sun at bay.

The best chance of rain will be Monday, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“It’s going to be kind of gloomy,” Bartling said Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s precipitation is tied to the remnants of Hurricane Paul, which formed off the coast of southern Baja California, Bartling said. Rainfall amount should be a 10th of an inch or less, she said.

The rain expected Monday will come from a deep low-pressure system, currently over British Columbia, that is expected to move south over Oregon and California the next few days.

The chance of showers Monday is 30 percent during the day, rising to 50 percent in the evening hours, mainly before 11 p.m..

Rainfall amounts from that system also are expected to be relatively light, Bartling said — up to a quarter of an inch in some areas, but most mostly less.

Things are expected to start drying out again late Tuesday and Wednesday, Bartling said, with a chance of sundowner winds in the Santa Barbara area Thursday night.

“Friday and Saturday should be much warmer,” Bartling said, “and we should have a nice weekend.”

High temperatures the next few days should be in the mid- to upper-60s — 10 to 20 degrees below what the area has experienced the past few days. Overnight lows are expected in the low 50s.

By next weekend, however, highs should jump to the high 70s near the coast to the low 80s inland.

Winds should be light and variable through the week.

