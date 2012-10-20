Letter to the Editor: We Need Mike Stoker

We need Mike Stoker.
I think it’s time we have a candidate that looks out for the working person, and small businessman who has been struggling to survive. That person for the 19th Senate District is Stoker.
His opponent dubbed by the press as Taxin’ Hannah-Beth Jackson is responsible for the high taxes and over-regulations killing jobs in California.
Why would we give Taxin’ Jackson another chance to destroy the state? Jackson voted to increase your taxes 100 percent of the time while in office.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara