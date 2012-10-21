New Vic Project for Ensemble Theatre Boosted by Major Demolition Work

Heavy equipment is used to tear off the rear of the historic, 80-year-old theater in downtown Santa Barbara

Progress on building a new home for the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara was unmistakeable this past week.

Heavy equipment was used to demolish the rear of the historic, 80-year-old Victoria Hall Theater at 33 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Plans call for creating a new stage house, widening the wings, and providing state-of-the-art lighting and sound technology.

From an audience perspective, there will be an increase in comfort level in the intimate, 300-seat theater, according to project supporters.

The Ensemble Theatre Company expects to be able to put on more musicals and plays with dance performances once the $10.5 million project is completed in the fall of 2013.

The theater company’s 33rd season will run through June 23, 2013, and it will be its final season at the Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

