Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North Kicks Off Annual Poinsettia Sale

Rotarian John Reid, the sale chair, has announced the 2012 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North annual poinsettia sale.

This is the 21st year that the club has sold poinsettias before Christmas.

The proceeds of the sale support the club’s charitable activities that include Adams Elementary School, sending two high school students to Rotary’s leadership camp and other youth-oriented projects.

The sale runs through Nov. 29.

The poinsettias are available in 4.5 inch, 6.5 inch and 8 inch (nominal) sizes in four colors: red, white, pink and Monet (salmon colored). Flowers will be delivered Dec. 3-4. Prices start at $55 for six, 6.5-inch plants; colors may be individually specified in each order.

Click here for an order form with complete details and prices. The form may be filled out online, printed and mailed or faxed in with payment details; orders may also be placed by calling Reid at 805.967.8350.

— Terry Straehley is the public relations director for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.