Corner Capital Partners Closes Meals Deal

The Santa Barbara investment bank brokered Super Supper's acquisition of Entrée Vous and its "take and bake" products.

By Noozhawk Staff | October 20, 2008 | 3:00 a.m.

The Culinary School of Fort Worth LLC, whose Super Suppers is the largest franchisor of prepared “take and bake” meals, has acquired Entrée Vous Franchising LLC, Santa Barbara-based Corner Capital Partners LLC has announced. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Entrée Vous, based in Lexington, Ky., is also a leading home meal replacement franchisor. Founded by Lexington caterer and Le Cordon Bleu-trained Harriet Dupree Bradley, the company grew from a single catering facility in 2004 to more than 45 locations across the country.

“Corner Capital Partners used their extensive contacts across a broad spectrum of markets to find the best fit for Entrée Vous,” Bradley said. “They were diligent and thorough throughout the entire process, including understanding our business, presenting our offering to prospects and in closing the deal.”

P.A. “Andy” Weber III of Corner Capital Partners praised Bradley’s leadership.

“Her determination to be successful in this transition is the same characteristic that led Entrée Vous to be a pioneer in this industry,” Weber said. “She was very selective in seeking a quality operator that would continue to achieve the next level of success for Entrée Vous and its franchisees. Harriet provided strong leadership during her years as founder and CEO, and I look forward to seeing her pursue the next exciting opportunity in her career.”

Corner Capital Partners LLC, 351 Paseo Nuevo, is a national boutique investment bank serving multiunit retail chains, and provides financial advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and portfolio analysis to its clients.

