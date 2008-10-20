Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:54 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Haunted by Halloween

Candy delivery is now caught in a spider's Web.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | October 20, 2008 | 1:13 a.m.

She: You want to know the scariest thing I’ve seen so far this Halloween season?

Z: The fact that Halloween is suddenly a season?

She: That you can buy Halloween candy on Amazon.com. I’ve gotten three e-mails about it. Who are those people? Who can get food to their house without Amazon, but can’t get Halloween candy?

Z: “Those people?” You are so insensitive. It’s obvious. Ghosts, that’s who.

She: Ghosts? Seriously. I want to know who is that person who lives in an area so remote that they need to mail-order their Halloween candy? It wasn’t even unique Halloween candy. It was Laffy Taffy and SweeTarts.

Z: So you’re really just offended because they weren’t selling chocolate.

She: And if those people live in such a remote area, are they really going to need to worry about trick or treaters? Who could these people possibly be?

Z: I already told you. It’s ghosts. They still want to hand out candy to the kids, but know that they’ll be shunned for being dead if they go out in public. For ghosts, it’s all about the kids.

She: You’re right.

Z: Wha?

She: It is scary that Halloween is now a season, right after the stock-up-on-back-to-school supplies season.

Z: You’re ignoring my ghost theory because you know I’m right.

She: My favorite thing about the Halloween season is that it’s the one season that no one can accuse you of “forgetting the meaning of.”

Z: But why is Halloween a whole season now? It used to just be one night of debauchery.

She: I’d blame Hallmark, but I think this might be more in Seagram’s court. It used to be a kid holiday but now the adults have taken over.

Z: People aren’t getting drunk all month. But they are putting up those fake spider webs for all of October.

She: I like those fake spider webs. They’re very festive and it’s the one time of year that my bad housekeeping habits can be justified as “themed.” Although, I don’t understand why people pay $1.99 to fake something I can breed an endless supply of, for free in the comfort of my own home.

Z: Nothing says festive like neglect and decay.

She: I’m actually fascinated by spider webs, especially the one in our shower. It’s so symmetrical. But I’m really not sure how it’s supposed to make me want to buy more candy.

Z: Everything makes you want to buy more candy.

She: OK, I’ll give you that.

Z: The scary thing about the spider webs is that they’re all made in China. Who knew you could make fake spider webs out of lead?

She: You know what else is scary — it’s almost Halloween and I don’t have a costume.

Z: You could do this year’s scariest costume.

She: The Palin glasses, suit, pumps and shotgun?

Z: Only with a presidential tiara on her, and accompanied by the ghost of John McCain.

She: I thought you weren’t supposed to make fun of ghosts?

Z: My bad. But you know what the scariest thing about the Halloween season is?

She: That I’m already feeling guilty about Christmas?

Z: No.

She: That it’s only four days before the election?

Z: Augh!

She: Yes, dear.

Share your Halloween tales with She and Z at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 