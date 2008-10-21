1,750 Flu Shots to be Available at Free Lompoc Vaccination Clinic

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is providing 1,750 free flu shots to children and adults from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge in Lompoc.

It is the largest flu clinic ever conducted in the county, and also serves as an emergency preparedness exercise to test the county’s ability to respond to a public health disaster.

Each year, the department exercises its mass vaccination plan in a different Santa Barbara community. These activities serve to familiarize residents with the operation and to improve the skills of responders to a widespread outbreak of disease.

Thursday’s flu clinic provides an opportunity for residents to get a free flu shot to protect their health, and also help their community prepare for an emergency. During the clinic, the department will assess the time it will take to vaccinate large numbers of community members. This is a joint effort between the Public Health Department and community partners including Allan Hancock, Cal STAR, City of Lompoc, Lompoc Police and Fire, Sheriff, Vandenberg Air Force Base and the Medical Reserve Corps of Santa Barbara County.

Flu shots will be offered for those age 6 months or older, and children ages 2 through 17 can receive FluMist, a nasal spray vaccine. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending flu vaccinations to all children up to age 18.

Drive-through vaccinations for those with handicapped stickers available at Ocean Ave entrance. Parking for the main clinic should be accessed off of Walnut Avenue. The event is funded through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

“The city of Lompoc is pleased to collaborate with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in the Flu Vaccination Clinic on October 23,” Lompoc Mayor Dick DeWees said. “This is an excellent opportunity for our community to practice the operation that will be expedited in the event of a pandemic or other disaster. I will be getting a flu shot that day and I encourage all city residents and others in the Lompoc Valley to take advantage of this easy and free service, which will promote health in our community and exercise plans for emergency response.”

Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.