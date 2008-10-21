Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:13 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 

Fighting Back Awarded $50,000 to Reduce Alcohol Use Among Youths

By Jasmine Rara | October 21, 2008 | 5:17 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Fighting Back has been awarded $50,000 to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youths, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced

The Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking (STOP) Act grant program is designed to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youths in communities throughout the United States. It was created to strengthen collaboration among communities, the federal government, and state, local and tribal governments; to enhance intergovernmental cooperation and coordination on the issue of alcohol use among youths; to serve as a catalyst for increased citizen participation and greater collaboration among all sectors and organizations of a community that first demonstrates a long-term commitment to reducing alcohol use among youths; and to disseminate to communities timely information regarding state-of-the-art practices and initiatives that have proven to be effective in preventing and reducing alcohol use among youth. 

Fighting Back is a community-wide initiative administered by the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to reduce the demand for alcohol and other drugs.

Agencies, businesses and concerned individuals from Goleta to Carpinteria have come together to coordinate and provide education, prevention, intervention, treatment and after-care services to South Coast residents.

Jasmine Rara is media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 