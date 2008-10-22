Golf: Santa Barbara Girls Outswing San Marcos

It was a close match, but the Dons clinch second place.

The San Marcos girls’ golf team on Tuesday hosted Santa Barbara at Santa Barbara Golf Club with a par of 37. Santa Barbara won the match 241-253.

San Marcos’ scores were Katie Blum 57, Cat Lefemine 50, Brianna Wiley 45, Alexandria Peretiako 48 and Zaira Barbosa 53.

Santa Barbara’s scores were Kylie Wagner 57, Thia Lauren 48, Sarah Kirkwood 47,Haley True 44 and Olivia Fanaro 45. The medalist was Haley True with a 44.

It was a close match. The number 1s, 3s and 4s were evenly matched with 45s, 48s and 57s respectively. The difference came in the other two scores, and they got the better of us.

The match was for second place, which Santa Barbara has won outright.

These are two classy programs. All of the girls get along and display a level of sportsmanship that is wonderful to see in high school athletics.

Shawn Ricci coaches girls’ golf at San Marcos High.