Rep. Capps Receives 100% on Humane Society Scorecard

Rep. Lois Capps has been recognized by the U.S. Humane Society for her strong pro-animal rights voting record. Capps received a score of 100 percent on the organization’s annual Humane Scorecard.

“I am proud to receive this award from the Humane Society of the United States,” Capps said. “Protecting animals and treating them humanely is important, and I will continue to honor this commitment to animal welfare.”

The Humane Society recognized Capps and other federal lawmakers for leading efforts in Congress to protect animals. For the 110th Congress, which spanned 2007 and 2008, legislators were scored on their votes on animal fighting, wild horse, great cat and polar bear protection legislation. The scorecard also highlighted legislators’ support for specific bills on downed animals, fur labeling and horse slaughter.

“We are grateful to Congresswoman Capps for her leadership in cracking down on abusive puppy mills where dogs are treated like production machines, and for her strong support of other animal protection policies,” said Michael Markarian, president of the Humane Society Legislative Fund.

The Humane Society, established in 1954, is the nation’s largest and most effective animal protection organization. Click here to view the 110th Congress Humane Scorecard.

Randolph Harrison is chief of staff for Rep. Lois Capps.