Scott Harris: Bankruptcy Bonds

In 2003, we kicked Gov. Gray Davis out of office for fiscal irresponsibility, holding him personally responsible for running up a $15 billion budget deficit.

In 2004, at the urging of the now-invisible Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, we approved Proposition 57, the $15 billion Economic Recovery Bond Act, because we believed the promise that it would be the last of the state budget’s red ink.

This year, while “working on” the budget in a time of extraordinary economic crisis, our Sacramento Democrats replied with a single, uncompromising, unthinking answer in a shrill lemming/sheep hybrid of a voice — “No program cuts!” Republicans, matching them for mindless lockstep politics, screamed back, “No new taxes!”

We waited 85 days for our elected officials to reduce program expenditures and increase revenue (i.e., cut spending and raise taxes) to cover a budget shortfall close to $20 billion. Instead, they begged, borrowed and stole from future budgets, played the final couple of accounting games available to them and pushed the difficult decisions into the future.

In summary, here’s our fiscal situation: We have a completely ineffective legislature and governor in Sacramento, billions of dollars in outstanding bonds, a budget that passed only because we played about $15 billion worth of games, have more than $100 billion of required infrastructure repairs (not counting necessary new construction), a teachers retirement system that is $20 billion in the hole, $26 billion in unfunded long-term liability at CalPers (California Public Employees’ Retirement System), and we’re looking at close to a $50 billion shortfall in state retirees’ health benefits.

It’s a bleak financial picture, for even the most optimistic among us.

I share all of this with you, not to ruin your morning, but because we have an election coming up on Nov. 4. On that date, we are being asked to borrow billions of additional dollars that we cannot afford, with no idea or plan on how to pay it all back.

» Proposition 1 — High Speed Rail Bonds. Total estimated cost to the state: $20 billion.

Proposition 3 — Children’s Hospital Bond Act. Total estimated cost to the state: $2 billion.

» Proposition 10 — Alternative Fuel Vehicles and Renewable Energy Bonds. Total estimated cost to the state: $10 billion.

» Proposition 12 — Veterans Bond Act of 2008. Total estimated cost to the state: $2 billion.

Each of the initiatives has its supporters. It’s hard to say no to children’s hospitals and vets. Adding a high-speed rail system would be a great step in the right direction of mass transportation. However, these four bond issues would add more than $30 billion in new debt — at a time when we can’t make our current payments.

We need to say no, we need to vote no, on these bond issues. Since those we elect are completely irresponsible with our money, we have to begin to take responsibility for it ourselves. This is the time to cut programs, raise new revenue and get our fiscal house in order. It’s going to be hard enough to do with situation we are in, much less adding another $30 billion or so in new debt to the problem.

If you want to vote yes on something, vote yes on Proposition 11. This simple bill would take redistricting out of the hands of selfish and greedy legislators and give us a chance to have fair districts and elect moderates from both parties. If we continue to send the same partisan fanatics to Sacramento; approve billions of dollars in bonds every time we see the words “children,” “education,” “public safety”

and “vets” in the title; ignore the realities of unfunded pensions and health care; and don’t accept the very real reality that the nation is in financial crisis, then we will go bankrupt. There are no silver bullets and no magical solutions to the immense problem that through commission and omission we have allowed to balloon almost beyond comprehension.

Let’s begin doing the hard work that Sacramento refuses to do. Vote no on spending billions of dollars we don’t have. Vote no on Propositions 1, 3, 10 and 12. Let our voice be heard — no new spending! At the same time, vote yes on Proposition 11 and again let our voice be heard by every selfish, greedy, hyper-partisan politician, and in every back room where lobbyists and special interests are carving up our wallets and playing with our children’s future. Loud and clear: We’re taking our state back.

