Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:11 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Scott Harris: Bankruptcy Bonds

Let us be heard loud and clear by politicians, lobbyists and special interests: We’re taking our state back.

By Scott Harris | October 21, 2008 | 5:40 p.m.

In 2003, we kicked Gov. Gray Davis out of office for fiscal irresponsibility, holding him personally responsible for running up a $15 billion budget deficit.

In 2004, at the urging of the now-invisible Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, we approved Proposition 57, the $15 billion Economic Recovery Bond Act, because we believed the promise that it would be the last of the state budget’s red ink.

Article Image
Scott Harris
This year, while “working on” the budget in a time of extraordinary economic crisis, our Sacramento Democrats replied with a single, uncompromising, unthinking answer in a shrill lemming/sheep hybrid of a voice — “No program cuts!” Republicans, matching them for mindless lockstep politics, screamed back, “No new taxes!”

We waited 85 days for our elected officials to reduce program expenditures and increase revenue (i.e., cut spending and raise taxes) to cover a budget shortfall close to $20 billion. Instead, they begged, borrowed and stole from future budgets, played the final couple of accounting games available to them and pushed the difficult decisions into the future.

In summary, here’s our fiscal situation: We have a completely ineffective legislature and governor in Sacramento, billions of dollars in outstanding bonds, a budget that passed only because we played about $15 billion worth of games, have more than $100 billion of required infrastructure repairs (not counting necessary new construction), a teachers retirement system that is $20 billion in the hole, $26 billion in unfunded long-term liability at CalPers (California Public Employees’ Retirement System), and we’re looking at close to a $50 billion shortfall in state retirees’ health benefits.

It’s a bleak financial picture, for even the most optimistic among us.

I share all of this with you, not to ruin your morning, but because we have an election coming up on Nov. 4. On that date, we are being asked to borrow billions of additional dollars that we cannot afford, with no idea or plan on how to pay it all back.

» Proposition 1 — High Speed Rail Bonds. Total estimated cost to the state: $20 billion.

» Proposition 3 — Children’s Hospital Bond Act. Total estimated cost to the state: $2 billion.

» Proposition 10 — Alternative Fuel Vehicles and Renewable Energy Bonds. Total estimated cost to the state: $10 billion.

» Proposition 12 — Veterans Bond Act of 2008. Total estimated cost to the state: $2 billion.

Each of the initiatives has its supporters. It’s hard to say no to children’s hospitals and vets. Adding a high-speed rail system would be a great step in the right direction of mass transportation. However, these four bond issues would add more than $30 billion in new debt — at a time when we can’t make our current payments.

We need to say no, we need to vote no, on these bond issues. Since those we elect are completely irresponsible with our money, we have to begin to take responsibility for it ourselves. This is the time to cut programs, raise new revenue and get our fiscal house in order. It’s going to be hard enough to do with situation we are in, much less adding another $30 billion or so in new debt to the problem.

If you want to vote yes on something, vote yes on Proposition 11. This simple bill would take redistricting out of the hands of selfish and greedy legislators and give us a chance to have fair districts and elect moderates from both parties. If we continue to send the same partisan fanatics to Sacramento; approve billions of dollars in bonds every time we see the words “children,” “education,” “public safety” 
and “vets” in the title; ignore the realities of unfunded pensions and health care; and don’t accept the very real reality that the nation is in financial crisis, then we will go bankrupt. There are no silver bullets and no magical solutions to the immense problem that through commission and omission we have allowed to balloon almost beyond comprehension.

Let’s begin doing the hard work that Sacramento refuses to do. Vote no on spending billions of dollars we don’t have. Vote no on Propositions 1, 3, 10 and 12. Let our voice be heard — no new spending! At the same time, vote yes on Proposition 11 and again let our voice be heard by every selfish, greedy, hyper-partisan politician, and in every back room where lobbyists and special interests are carving up our wallets and playing with our children’s future. Loud and clear: We’re taking our state back.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 