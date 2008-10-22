Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Soccer: Westmont’s Amy Lawson Receives National Honor

The senior forward is named NAIA Women's Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

By Ron Smith | October 22, 2008 | 12:22 a.m.

The honors keeping coming for Westmont College women’s soccer forward Amy Lawson, who on Tuesday was named the NAIA Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Lawson scored three goals and recorded an assist in two games last week to garner the national recognition.

“Last week, there was an overwhelming feeling that we had become a team,” Lawson said after learning of her award. “That gives a great deal of freedom to individual players to become creative. It starts with our goalkeeper, Roxanne Love, and our backs, who are very solid, and moves up the field. It gives the offense an opportunity to tinker and create opportunities for scoring.”

Lawson also has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior scored both game winners for the Warriors last week. In Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over Fresno Pacific, Lawson scored in the 29th and 44th minute to put Westmont up 2-0. Lawson was also credited with an assist in the 55th minute after passing the ball to freshman Kylie Hawkins, who scored Westmont’s third goal.

On Saturday in Irvine, Lawson figured into both goals against No. 15 Concordia. In the 29th minute, Lawson drew a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty kick by senior Taylor Callan that put the Warriors up 1-0. Just before intermission, Lawson struck again, scoring from six yards out on an unassisted goal. The Warriors’ defense hung on in the second half to defeat the Eagles 2-1.

“Amy shows her versatility by scoring goals both right-footed and left-footed,” Westmont head coach Dave Wolf said. “She scores goals under the pressure of being on the top of everyone’s scouting report.  The fact that she is still doing it late in the season speaks to her quality.”

“Individual awards are great,” said Lawson, who hails from Honolulu, “but it means nothing compared to the team winning. Our goals as a team are unchanged. We are looking to win the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament and then to win a national championship.”

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

