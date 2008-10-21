Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 10:14 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Researchers Develop Cross-Protective Vaccine

By UCSB Public Affairs | October 21, 2008 | 1:34 p.m.

Doctors have always hoped that scientists might one day create a vaccination that would treat a broad spectrum of maladies. They could only imagine that there might be one vaccine that would protect against, say, 2,500 strains of salmonella. And what if that same vaccine could help protect the elderly?

UCSB scientists Douglas Heithoff and Michael Mahan, along with University of Utah scientists Elena Enioutina, Diana Bareyan and Raymond Daynes, believe that their recent research suggests that might be possible in the not-too-distant future. In a paper to be published in the November edition of the journal Infection and Immunity, the researchers detail the path to creating a vaccine that confers protection against multiple strains of bacteria.

“Vaccines are great,” Mahan said. “Second to water sanitation, they are the best medical invention of mankind.”

The problem with conventional vaccines is that they only protect against a limited number of closely related strains. “That is why flu vaccines need to be administered every year, because different flu strains arise every year,” Mahan said. This is what prompted the researchers to begin their quest for a more powerful vaccine that conferred protection against many strains.

The team focused on developing a vaccine against salmonella, which causes food and blood poisoning, with more than 1.5 million cases in the United States each year.

“It’s endemic worldwide,” Mahan said. “It’s not a carnivore issue. It’s everybody’s issue since fruits and vegetables are often the source of infection.”

By disarming a “genetic switch,” the research team has developed a vaccine that protects against many strains of salmonella. The new vaccine stimulates the production of antibodies and immune cells that work together to kill bacteria. Also, the vaccine does not induce a specific class of inhibitory immune cells that are known to contribute to immune declines in cancer patients. This lack of “immune suppression” is an advantage of the new vaccine over conventional vaccines.

The researchers also showed a link between the immune declines observed in cancer patients and those occurring as part of the normal aging process.

“This may explain why the elderly are more susceptible to infection and why they are more difficult to effectively vaccinate,” Mahan said. “Protocols that remove these inhibitory cells may boost vaccine effectiveness in the elderly.”

The impact on human health may come in the near term.  The new vaccine is being tested in livestock, the main source of human infection.

“The immunization of livestock can help human health by promoting food safety,” Heithoff said. “Of course, the three principal issues for vaccines will always be safety, safety, safety. We’ve put a lot of effort into it.”

Funding for this research came from the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Mathers Research Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 