Beneflex Raises $900 in Cancer Center’s Walk/Run

During the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara’s 17th annual walk/run fundraiser on Sunday in Montecito, local insurance advisory firm Beneflex registered as a bronze sponsor, pledging $250 and raising a total of $900.
“We enjoyed running for local cancer research,” said Melissa DeWeese, a Beneflex account executive who organized her firm’s participation. “What a great opportunity to help find a cure for cancer and support my client at the same time.”
Before the event, DeWeese solicited matching donations from CCSB insurance plan carriers Blue Shield and Assurant. Individual employees at Beneflex also donated.
“We were thrilled to have support from Beneflex,” said Stephanie Carlyle, CCSB development coordinator. “As our insurance adviser, they are truly committed to the health and well-being of our organization and the cancer community.”
— Nadia Osborn is a publicist.