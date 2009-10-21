BMW Master Technician Joins Bowman’s Auto Repair

Brady Bowman represents the family's third generation to work in the automotive industry

Brady Bowman, a BMW certified master technician, has joined the team at Bowman’s Auto Repair.

He is a third-generation Bowman working in the automotive field, dating back to his grandfather, George Bowman of Bowman Motors.

He started working on vehicles at his father Steve’s shop, Bowman’s Auto Repair, when he was in high school. It was during that time that he decided to pursue a career in the industry.

After high school, Brady Bowman attended the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., where he received an associate’s degree in automotive technology in 2001. He returned to Santa Barbara and completed the BMW Step Program. That same year, he started working for a local BMW dealership, where he advanced to become a BMW master technician, which required the completion of 27 additional BMW certified classes.

Bowman’s Auto Repair, established in 1988, is located at 910-A Philinda Ave. in Santa Barbara. For an appointment, click here or call 805.965.5051.

— Steve Bowman is the owner of Bowman’s Auto Repair.