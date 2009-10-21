Cancer Prevention Fair to Offer Free and Low-Cost Screenings

Cottage Hospital and the Cancer Center team up to help the uninsured and underinsured

Free and low-cost cancer screenings will be offered for the uninsured and underinsured at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday on the first floor, from the Pueblo Street entrance.

The hospital and the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara are teaming up with local organizations to offer the community health event.

Free cancer screenings for the uninsured and underinsured:

» Skin cancer screening (for those age 20 or older)

» Visual oral cancer screening (for those age 30 or older)

» Clinical breast exam (for those age 40 or older)

» Prostate cancer screening — low-cost PSA blood test (for those age 40 or older)

» Colon cancer at-home screening (FIT) kits (for those age 50 or older)

Free cancer prevention information on topics, including:

» Mammograms, HPV and pap smears

» Hereditary cancer risk

» Lung cancer and stop smoking courses

» Community health assistance and education programs

» Cancer-fighting foods, nutrition, stress reduction and exercise



Appointments for those who qualify:

» Colonoscopies

» Low-cost women’s exams (which may include pelvic exam, pap smear and clinical breast exam)



Screenings and information will be available in Spanish and English. Appointment are not necessary, but participants must be registered by 11 a.m. to be eligible for screenings.

Call 805.879.8992 for more information.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.