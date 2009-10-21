Dog PAC SB Endorses Pritchett for Council

The Santa Barbara candidate receives a perfect score from the organization based on responses to a questionnaire

Dog PAC SB, Santa Barbara’s dog owners political action committee, has endorsed David Pritchett for Santa Barbara City Council.

Pritchett earned the distinction by demonstrating a commitment to legal off-leash recreation and dog waste cleanup, as well as funding of Animal Control positions and expanding dog-friendly opportunities for responsible dog owners.

“My family members, including my dog, Roxie, have been a part of my campaign from the beginning,” Pritchett said. “So I’m glad to be recognized as a candidate who will work on behalf of dog owners. Also, I want voters to know we have two cats in our household, so I will be looking out for the interests of cat people as well.”

All of Pritchett’s pets are rescued animals.

To receive Dog PAC’s endorsement, candidates had to receive a score of four or more of a possible five “Emmas” based on their responses to a questionnaire. Emma is the name of Dog PAC’s mascot, one of the group’s founding members. Pritchett received five Emmas.

Founded in 1996 in response to a need for off-leash recreation areas, Dog PAC has about 1,800 members. The organization estimates that 40 percent of Santa Barbara residents own one or more dogs.

— Cathy Murillo represents the David Pritchett campaign.