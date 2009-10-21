Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:05 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Exhibit a Tribute to Teachers of Santa Barbara School of Arts

'Guiding Lights' is on display at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum through Dec. 31

By Dacia Harwood | October 21, 2009 | 1:52 p.m.

The artist-teachers who helped make Santa Barbara a nationally recognized center of the arts nearly a century ago are celebrated in an exhibition through Dec. 31 at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

The exhibition, “Guiding Lights: Teachers at the Santa Barbara School of the Arts, 1920-1938,” features works by instructors at the historically important school, including select pieces by Fernand Lungren, Colin Campbell Cooper, John Gamble, Carl Oscar Borg, Edward Borein and others.

Santa Barbara has been home to an artistic colony of major significance for more than 100 years, the most important art center between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Playing a key role in that standing was the Santa Barbara School of the Arts. Founded in 1920, the school boasted a faculty of enormous talent, mentoring thousands of students, many of whom went on to build major careers as artists.

Gingie by John Marshall Gamble
“Gingie” by John Marshall Gamble.

“A major component of the historical museum’s mission is to document Santa Barbara’s rich artistic heritage,” museum Executive Director David Bisol said. “This is a unique opportunity to recognize individuals who made tremendous contributions to our community, both as artists and as teachers. The school attracted gifted students from across the country, and a number of them became founders of our city’s talent-rich artistic community.”

Guest curator and museum trustee Marlene Miller said: “Guiding Lights presents some extraordinary works by internationally recognized artists. This is a wonderful collaborative effort, with lenders that include city and county governments, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and UCSB’s University Art Museum, as well as a number of private collectors.”

Admission is free, although donations are welcome. The museum, at 136 E. De la Guerra St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, click here or call the museum at 805.966.1601.

— Dacia Harwood is a publicist.

