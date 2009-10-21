Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:04 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Four Accidents at Cliff Drive and Flora Vista Leave 2 Injured

The crashes involve 10 vehicles and a motor scooter; drivers blame the sun's glare, but police say unsafe speeds for the conditions were the primary factor

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | updated logo 1:15 p.m. | October 21, 2009 | 3:02 p.m.

Four accidents involving 10 vehicles and one motor scooter occurred minutes apart Wednesday morning at Cliff Drive and Flora Vista, snarling morning traffic and leaving two people with minor injuries.

The two people who suffered injuries were taken by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where they were treated and released.

At 7:40 a.m., several vehicles on Cliff Drive at Mesa Lane were stopped at a red light. A 23-year-old man driving a red Nissan Xterra eastbound at about 40 mph rear-ended a white minivan driven by a 53-year-old woman. The impact caused a chain reaction involving two other stopped vehicles. The driver of the Xterra told police that the sun was in his eyes and he couldn’t see the stopped traffic.

The Exterra had moderate damage, the van sustained major damage, and the other two vehicles had minor-to-moderate damage. No one required medical treatment.

Minutes later, a 20-year-old woman driving a 1996 Saturn eastbound on Cliff Drive rear-ended an 83-year-old male in a 1997 Saturn stopped near Mesa Lane. The second Saturn was pushed into a 1996 Chevy Camaro. The drivers of the two Saturns were treated at the hospital.

Minutes after that collision, a 29-year-old male driving a Piaggio motor scooter eastbound on Cliff Drive rear-ended a 1988 Dodge Aires stopped because of the earlier accidents. The driver of the motor scotter flew over the handlebars and crashed head-first onto the roofline of the Dodge. The rider was wearing a helmet and suffered only scraped knees and other minor pains.

Police said a fourth collision resulted in very minor damage. The drivers exchanged information, and no police report was taken.

Several drivers involved in the accidents said the glare of the sun low on the horizon was a factor. However, police investigators determined that the primary factor was driving at an unsafe speed for the conditions, according to Lt. Paul McCaffrey of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Traffic Sgt. Noel Rivas cautioned drivers to be aware that the sun, like other weather conditions, can reduce visibility. Drivers are required to be able to stop vehicles within the distance of potential hazards.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 