Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:55 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Theatre Stages ‘Bald Soprano’

Playwright Eugène Ionesco thought he was writing a 'tragedy of language,' but the joke was on him

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | October 22, 2009 | 12:34 a.m.

The Westmont College Theatre Arts Department will present Eugène Ionesco’s landmark theater piece The Bald Soprano at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and Oct. 29-31 in Westmont’s Porter Theatre.

Directed by professor Mitchell Thomas, The Bald Soprano will be performed by a rotating cast of eight: first-year actors Sam Martin, Spencer Fox and Shawnee Witt; sophomore actress Brittany Chaco; junior actresses Jessie Drake and Hannah Rae Moore; and senior actresses Jessica Papp and Marie Ponce. The piece will be performed in a new translation by American playwright Tina Howe (Painting Churches, The Art of Dining and Approaching Zanzibar).

I have so far avoided referring to The Bald Soprano as a “play,” since the action of it is neither consecutive nor coherent, and the characters have names but not individual personalities. It often has been called an “anti-play.”

In 1949, at age 40, Rumanian-born Francophone Ionesco decided to learn English. He acquired a primer, one of those with page after page of generic dialogue intended to illustrate the most efficient ways of asking — or answering — questions. It is not recorded whether Ionesco actually learned English from this primer, but he was inspired by it to write the piece about to take the stage at Westmont.

Eugène Ionesco
Eugène Ionesco

He intended to parody the theater (his original title was to be L’anglais Sans Peine/“English Without Pain,” which sounds like a self-help language book but also like an obvious reference to Terence Rattigan’s immensely successful first play, French Without Tears in 1936.

Ionesco also thought he was writing “a tragedy of language,” but when he read it to his friends, they kept breaking out in laughter. He realized that he had, in fact, produced a comedy — a brilliant, hilarious, literally nonsensical comedy. It opened in 1950, without causing much of a stir; a few years later, it started getting hailed as a classic of the “Theater of the Absurd.” That’s where it stands now.

“Most of the actors are playing multiple roles, and each performance will feature a different combination of actors playing a different combination of roles,” Thomas said. “Essentially, no two performances will be alike, so audiences will be able to come again and again to rediscover the play as the actors perform it fresh each time.”

Tickets will be $10 for general admission, and $5 for students and seniors.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 