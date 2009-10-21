Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:06 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Riding Club’s Year-End Show a Benefit for Equine Evac

The nonprofit organization served the equine community during recent fires

By Rebecca Atwater | October 21, 2009 | 1:29 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Riding Club has been serving the community for many decades, providing affordable horse show events for competitors at all levels of experience and income. Now, the SBCRC will seek to benefit Equine Evac as part of its year-end show festivities.

A hunter/jumper event that runs from 4 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds — free to spectators — will include a special benefit the evening of Oct. 30 for Equine Evac, a nonprofit organization that served the equine community during the recent fires by providing evacuation and rescue services, although Equine Evac provides its services all year.

“The SBCRC serves a much-needed niche for equestrian sports,” president Ed Giron said. “We offer five hunter/jumper shows a year at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, and provide an affordable alternative to the expense of showing in Los Angeles or Northern California, especially for riders in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. I compete in jumpers myself, and this year we have a special jumper event on Friday evening the 30th named after my horse, Buckle Bunny, as well as costume classes, and tandem classes involving jumping and elaborate costuming. It promises to be fun.”

— Rebecca Atwater represents the Santa Barbara County Riding Club.

