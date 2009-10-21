Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:08 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCC Marks Day of the Dead with Special Events

All events for the weeklong celebration are free and open to the public

By Joan Galvan | October 21, 2009 | 12:48 p.m.

SBCC’s 20th annual Day of the Dead/Dias de los Muertos exhibit of traditional altars will take place Sunday through Oct. 30 at the Luria Library on the college’s West Campus.

A series of special events is planned for the weeklong celebration. All events are free and open to the public.

» A display of art and traditional Day of the Dead mementos will be on exhibit in the Luria Library/Cartwright Learning Resources Center’s foyer all week. The exhibit will include original works by artists including Charles Dorado, Fil Lomeli, Armando de la Rocha and Irma Vega de Bijou.

» An exhibit of traditional altars assembled by SBCC students will be on display in the library all week. The altar display and art exhibit can be viewed from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30.

» A gala reception will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 30 on the library patio. A traditional Chumash sage blessing will be followed by a meal of pozole with all the fixings. Singers and dancers will provide entertainment.

The unity of life and death is the main theme of the Nov. 1-2 observance of El Dias de los Muertos. Preparations for the elaborate ceremonies take place during October. The festival honors the belief that death is part of life and that the spirits of the dead return to their homes where they are honored as guests. Skeletons and skulls are common imagery of the folk art for El Dias de los Muertos.

The festival is celebrated in Mexico and the United States, and Mexican-Americans have kept the tradition alive by inviting artists and community members to install ofrendas in galleries and schools.

For more information regarding the SBCC celebration, call Sonia Zuniga-Lomeli at 805.965.0581 x2506 or M’Liss Garza at 805.965.0581 x2634.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

