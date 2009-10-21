Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP Sponsors Free Energy-Efficiency Training for Local Professionals

Participants will learn how to perform an on-site energy audit

By Marjorie Wass | October 21, 2009 | 12:39 p.m.

Local professionals are invited to “How to Conduct an Energy Efficiency Site Survey,” a free training from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. Registration is required.

The course is provided by Southern California Edison and sponsored by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.

“How to Conduct an Energy Efficiency Site Survey” is designed to help building owners, maintenance professionals, business owners and facility managers learn how to perform an on-site assessment of potential opportunities for energy efficiency and cost savings. Participants will become familiar with common energy systems such as HVAC (heating, ventilating and air conditioning), lighting, and refrigeration and field equipment such as motors, fans and pumps. Participants also will learn how to estimate the potential energy-savings options through case studies. After the lecture, the class will perform an on-site survey of a facility.

The Goleta Boys & Girls Club is saving thousands of dollars per year thanks to a retrofit project sponsored by SCEEP. SCEEP retrofitted the gymnasium lights at both the Carpinteria and Goleta clubs, resulting in greater energy efficiency and cost savings.

“Because we were given the opportunity to participate in SCEEP’s retrofit project, we are now saving almost $3,000 a year on our electricity bills,” said Michael Rattray, CEO of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. “In these difficult economic times, these savings are a tremendous help for any nonprofit organization. And we’re reducing our environmental footprint as well, with the help of SCEEP.”

The training will be primarily for local professionals, and limited seats are available. Make a reservation by calling 626.812.7537 or 800.336.2822 x42537.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

