Supervisors Approve Gaviota Coast Planning Committee

The board also appoints members for the advisory panel, which will hold its first public meeting on Nov. 4

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the creation of the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee and appointed members nominated by 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

“I am very proud and pleased with the high level of expertise and personal commitment of each GavPAC member,” Farr said. “I am confident that this planning advisory committee will best represent the interests of the Gaviota Coast and the county, and develop a solid plan for the future management of this vital area of our community.”

The GavPac will play a key role in a multiyear planning effort to update the Santa Barbara County Comprehensive Plan and Coastal Land Use Plan policies and standards pertaining to the Gaviota Coast.

The first public GavPAC meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Vista de Las Cruces School, 9467 San Julian Road in Gaviota. GavPAC meetings are open to the public, and the meetings will continue through the end of 2010.

The newly appointed committee members are Jose Baer, Beverly Boise-Cossart, Terri Bowman, Michael Feeney, Charles “Kim” Kimbell, Mark Lloyd, Christina McGinnis, Philip McKenna, Jenifer McNabb, Guner Tautrim and Paul VanLeer.

The members were selected after an extensive recruitment and interview process, and include current and former business professionals, agriculturalists, environmental protection advocates and a number of longtime Gaviota Coast residents.

Click here for more information or to sign up for notices about GavPAC.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.