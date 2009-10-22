Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 11:54 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Supervisors Approve Gaviota Coast Planning Committee

The board also appoints members for the advisory panel, which will hold its first public meeting on Nov. 4

By William Boyer | October 22, 2009 | 1:20 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the creation of the Gaviota Coast Planning Advisory Committee and appointed members nominated by 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr.

“I am very proud and pleased with the high level of expertise and personal commitment of each GavPAC member,” Farr said. “I am confident that this planning advisory committee will best represent the interests of the Gaviota Coast and the county, and develop a solid plan for the future management of this vital area of our community.”

The GavPac will play a key role in a multiyear planning effort to update the Santa Barbara County Comprehensive Plan and Coastal Land Use Plan policies and standards pertaining to the Gaviota Coast.

The first public GavPAC meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Vista de Las Cruces School, 9467 San Julian Road in Gaviota. GavPAC meetings are open to the public, and the meetings will continue through the end of 2010.

The newly appointed committee members are Jose Baer, Beverly Boise-Cossart, Terri Bowman, Michael Feeney, Charles “Kim” Kimbell, Mark Lloyd, Christina McGinnis, Philip McKenna, Jenifer McNabb, Guner Tautrim and Paul VanLeer.

The members were selected after an extensive recruitment and interview process, and include current and former business professionals, agriculturalists, environmental protection advocates and a number of longtime Gaviota Coast residents.

Click here for more information or to sign up for notices about GavPAC.

— William Boyer is the communications director for Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 