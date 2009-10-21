Suspect in UCSB South Hall Incident Taken Into Custody

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the UCSB Police Department announced Wednesday that a man taken into custody in Isla Vista on Tuesday evening is believed to be the person who sparked a lockdown and floor-to-floor search of South Hall on the UCSB campus on Monday.

UCSB police officers responded Tuesday to calls of a suspicious person at various locations on campus.

About 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, UCSB police and a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a suspicious man outside a UCSB sorority house in Isla Vista. The man was identified as the suspect involved in the South Hall incident.

Officials determined that the man did not have lawful business on the property, and he was issued a citation for prowling. Because of his comments and demeanor, Santa Barbara County Crisis & Recovery Emergency Services was contacted, and the man, who is a UCSB student, was transported to its facilities for psychiatric evaluation.

Police said that because he is being treated as a psychiatric patient, and has not been arrested, he will not be identified by name.

Meanwhile, campus officials announced that the UCSB Alert emergency notification system delivered more than 270,000 messages to e-mail accounts on Monday, and more than 130,000 messages were delivered to cell phones. Several messages related to the event were sent. The UCSB Alert system now has more than 30,000 subscribers, and campus officials said there has been an increase in subscribers since Monday’s incident.