Cliff Drive Care Center to Host Fall Family Festival

Oct. 30 event at Free Methodist Church will include a trunk-or-treat for kids

By Tammy Lashlee | October 21, 2010 | 3:53 p.m.

Families are invited to Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, at 1435 Cliff Drive, for the annual Fall Family Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

There will be games, crafts and other activities for the whole family. Children of all ages are also invited to participate in a trunk-or-treat from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with vehicles decorated and ready to give out treats as children travel trunk to trunk! A barbecue tri-tip dinner also will be available along with hot dogs for the children.

Cliff Drive Care Center is a nonprofit corporation established in 1963 that reaches into the community to serve people of all ages. Its mission includes providing physical, emotional and spiritual support to children and their families through early childhood education programs; providing physical, emotional and spiritual support to older adults through nutritious luncheons, activities, social events and personal attention; and providing professional counseling to hurting individuals and families.

The Cliff Drive Care Center consists of several programs, including preschool/prekindergarten for ages 2 to 5, after-school and summer programs for ages 5 to 12, the Christian Counseling Center for people of all ages, and a senior adult program.

Click here for more information, or contact Sue Wuertz at 805.965.4286 x221 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tammy Lashlee represents Cliff Drive Care Center.

