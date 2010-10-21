Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

County Offering Free Rainwater Harvesting Workshop

Residents will learn how to capture rainwater for later use as landscape irrigation

By Fray Crease | October 21, 2010 | 4:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara County residents can learn about rain barrels and rainwater harvesting systems, including system components, design and installation, at a free rainwater harvesting workshop from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Cachuma Lake Recreation Hall.

By capturing rainwater for later use as landscape irrigation, residents not only decrease demand on the municipal water supply but help prevent water pollution by reducing runoff from property when it rains.

“Rainwater harvesting systems can be as simple as a rain barrel placed under a downspout, or an elaborate system incorporating underground storage tanks and electric pumps,” said Michael Hamman, president of All Around Landscape Supply.

Jeff Helton, a Temecula-based expert in rainwater harvesting systems and an American Rainwater Catchment Systems Association trained installer who has collaborated in the design and installation of dozens of rainwater harvesting systems throughout the Southwest, will be the guest speaker. Samples of rainwater harvesting barrels, tanks and accessories will be on display.

“Many people wonder if a rainwater harvesting system can really provide enough water in our climate to make a difference,” Hamman said. “With sufficient storage capacity, low-water use plants and correct system design, it is definitely possible to significantly decrease or even eliminate use of water from your local public utility for landscaping purposes.”

The workshop is hosted by the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water and All Around Landscape Supply.

For more information, click here or call 805.568.3546.

— Fray Crease is a senior program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water.

