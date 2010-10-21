Finalists to Rock On at Youth Battle of the Bands

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy has announced that five Junior Division bands and five Senior Division bands have been selected as finalists for the first Youth Battle of the Bands at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 24, at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

The Youth Battle of the Bands auditions were held all day on Oct. 2. These 10 bands proved their musical performance skills, and were selected to compete in the finals:

The Senior Division finalists are Birth of Cypress, Cut Time, False Puppet, New Cats and Windmill Vandals. The Junior Division finalists are All Dudes and a Chick, High Frequency, Inner Fears, Technical Difficulties and The Catastrophes.

These bands will compete in front of a panel of judges made up of community members from the entertainment industry, including J. R. Richards, front man and singer/songwriter for Dishwalla; Nick Gunn, multiplatinum recording artist; Alan Bailey, former treasurer of Paramount Pictures; and Darin Fiechter, owner of Live Culture Records.

The final competition will award the top three bands from each division a series of cash prizes as well a the exclusive opportunity for their band members to be mentored by a professional stage manager.

The 2010 Youth Battle of the Bands has been made possible through the support of the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, the Dreier Family Foundation, Pacific Capital Bancorp, Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries and the Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, among other community supporters.

The Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy also would like to thank the kids of the Santa Barbara Teen News Network, who were on site throughout the day of the auditions to shoot the bands in action. Click here to view performances from the auditions.

General admission tickets for the finals will be $10, or $5 with a valid student ID. Children age 12 or younger are free. Call 805.895-4327 to purchase tickets. All proceeds go either to funding the event, or to the SBYMA young musician’s scholarship fund

Call 805.895.4327 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for more information. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at 721 E. Cota St., at Santa Barbara Junior High School.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.