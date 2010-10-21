Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:01 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Monroe Elementary to Celebrate Fall with Festival

Funds raised at the Oct. 30 event will go to science, art and other school programs

By Rechelle Ringer | October 21, 2010 | 5:01 p.m.

Monroe Elementary School on Santa Barbara’s Mesa is hosting its annual Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event is open to families and friends and anyone looking for a safe place to begin their Halloween festivities. Children are encouraged to wear costumes as they play games and compete for prizes.

The Fall Festival is sponsored by the Monroe Elementary PTA. Funds raised from the festival are funneled into science, art, physical education and extracurricular programs.

“The Fall Festival is one of our best community events,” said Rechelle Ringer, vice president of programs for the PTA. “We have homemade food, loads of prizes, lots of fun games and scheduled performances by Boom Chakka and the Monroe Drill Team. Children of all ages are welcome!”

Monroe Elementary School is located at 431 Flora Vista Drive in Santa Barbara. Call the school office at 805.966.7023 for more information.

— Rechelle Ringer is the vice president of programs for the Monroe Elementary School PTA.

